Agencias

ADVISORY USA-IRELAND/LUNCHEON --UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRIX--

Por REUTERSyMAR 17

17 Mar, 2023
Biden, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attend luncheon

Start: 17 Mar 2023 17:16 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2023 18:16 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attend the Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol.

--

SOURCES AND RUNDOWN:

1716GMT Lunch reception begins, remarks by Speaker McCarthy, President Biden and Taoiseach Varadkar begin (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

1720GMT Biden speaking (UNRESTRICTED POOL)

Departure ceremony - U.S. Capitol East Front Steps (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: Part no use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S.NETWORK POOL / UNRESTRICTED POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

