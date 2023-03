ADVISORY SAFRICA-PROTESTS/

South African far-left opposition party organises "National Shutdown"

Start: 20 Mar 2023 06:50 GMT

End: 20 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Protests expected during “National Shutdown” called by opposition party, EFF, who are demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns.

(Live production: Shafiek Tassiem and Siyabonga Sishi)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1- NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com