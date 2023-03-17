ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-USA/

Groundbreaking ceremony for U.S. Philippines defence pact project
Start: 20 Mar 2023 03:55 GMT
End: 20 Mar 2023 05:00 GMT
PAMPANGA PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES - Philippine and U.S. military officials attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a $24-million airstrip extension and rehabilitation project under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) agreement, which expands U.S. military rotational presence and allows prepositioning of its equipment in the Philippines. Philippines defence chief Carlito Galvez Jr. and U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall are expected to speak in the ceremony.
