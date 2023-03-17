Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-USA/

Por REUTERSyMAR 17

17 Mar, 2023
Groundbreaking ceremony for U.S. Philippines defence pact project

Start: 20 Mar 2023 03:55 GMT

End: 20 Mar 2023 05:00 GMT

PAMPANGA PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES - Philippine and U.S. military officials attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a $24-million airstrip extension and rehabilitation project under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) agreement, which expands U.S. military rotational presence and allows prepositioning of its equipment in the Philippines. Philippines defence chief Carlito Galvez Jr. and U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall are expected to speak in the ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT- Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

