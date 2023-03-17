Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN

Por REUTERSyMAR 17

17 Mar, 2023
Former Pakistan PM Khan expected to arrive at Lahore court

Start: 17 Mar 2023 12:45 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2023 13:45 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING FROM SOURCE.

==

LAHORE - Live outside court where Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive to support a plea he made to halt a police operation to arrest him for failing to attend a hearing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Pakistan

DIGITAL: No use Pakistan

Source: AAJ NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Pakistan

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

