ADVISORY NORWAY-GAS/NATO-EU

NATO's Stoltenberg and EU's von der Leyen speak to media after gas platform visit
Start: 17 Mar 2023 11:04 GMT
End: 17 Mar 2023 11:22 GMT
NORTH SEA - News conference after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal visit the Troll A gas platform in the North Sea. Norway is Europe's largest gas supplier since last year, following a drop in Russian flows. Security at Norwegian platforms has been boosted following the Sept. 26 explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, with NATO allies providing military support to Norway.
Location: At sea
