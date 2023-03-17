ADVISORY NORWAY-GAS/NATO-EU

NATO's Stoltenberg and EU's von der Leyen speak to media after gas platform visit

Start: 17 Mar 2023 11:04 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2023 11:22 GMT

NORTH SEA - News conference after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal visit the Troll A gas platform in the North Sea. Norway is Europe's largest gas supplier since last year, following a drop in Russian flows. Security at Norwegian platforms has been boosted following the Sept. 26 explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, with NATO allies providing military support to Norway.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Norway

DIGITAL: No use Norway

Source: NRK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: At sea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com