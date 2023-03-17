Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY NORWAY-GAS/NATO-EU

Por REUTERSyMAR 17

17 Mar, 2023
NATO's Stoltenberg and EU's von der Leyen speak to media after gas platform visit

Start: 17 Mar 2023 11:04 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2023 11:22 GMT

NORTH SEA - News conference after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal visit the Troll A gas platform in the North Sea. Norway is Europe's largest gas supplier since last year, following a drop in Russian flows. Security at Norwegian platforms has been boosted following the Sept. 26 explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, with NATO allies providing military support to Norway.

