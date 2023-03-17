ADVISORY KENYA-POLITICS/PROTESTS

Protests in Nairobi after calls for nationwide protests by Odinga

Start: 20 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

NAIROBI, KENYA - Live from Nairobi on the day Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for mass nationwide protests after a deadline he set for President William Ruto's government to lower the high cost of living expired last week. Odinga is hoping to tap into rising dissatisfaction with Ruto among many Kenyans, including some of his supporters in last year's election, who feel he has not delivered on his pledges to be a voice for the country's forgotten "hustlers".

