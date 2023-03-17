Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/

Por REUTERSyMAR 17

17 Mar, 2023
Japanese government spokesperson holds regular morning news conference

Start: 17 Mar 2023 00:36 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2023 01:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese government spokesperson holds regular morning news conference.

SCHEDULE:

APPROX. 0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Japan /When video is used on cable, communications satellite in Japan, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC must all on-screen courtesy "TV TOKYO".

DIGITAL: No use Japanese websites

Source: TV TOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

