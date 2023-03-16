Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
United States 3, Colombia 2

16 Mar, 2023
United States Colombia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 30 2 6 2
Betts rf 4 2 2 0 Mercado cf 3 1 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 3 3 Ramirez rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Gldschm 1b 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 1
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 3 1 1 0
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 4 0 1 1
Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 Viloria dh 3 0 1 0
Mullins lf 1 0 0 0 E.Diaz ph 1 0 1 0
Andrson 2b 4 0 0 0
Smith c 2 1 0 0 Mrriaga lf 1 0 0 0
Turner ss 3 0 1 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
J.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Pertuz 2b 3 0 1 0
Frias ss 3 0 0 0

DP_Colombia 2. LOB_United States 4, Colombia 5. 2B_Mercado (1), Rdrguez (1). 3B_Trout (1). RBI_Trout 3 (6), Urshela (1), Rdrguez (5). CS_Mercado (2). SF_Urshela (1).

United States 001 020 000 3
Colombia 002 000 000 2
IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Kelly 3 4 2 2 2 1
Grveman W 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bard H 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bednar H 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adam H 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wlliams H 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colombia
D Avila 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
Florez 1 2 1 1 1 2
Romero 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Galindo H, L 0 1/3 1 2 2 1 1
J.Hrrra BS 1 2 0 0 0 0
Y.Gomez 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Zuniga 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vivas 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Florez, Galindo.

