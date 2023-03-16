United States 3, Colombia 2

|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|Colombia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|Ramirez rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gldschm 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Diaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrriaga lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pertuz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
DP_Colombia 2. LOB_United States 4, Colombia 5. 2B_Mercado (1), Rdrguez (1). 3B_Trout (1). RBI_Trout 3 (6), Urshela (1), Rdrguez (5). CS_Mercado (2). SF_Urshela (1).
|United States
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Colombia
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Florez, Galindo.