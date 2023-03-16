Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Glance

16 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 66 50 11 5 105 248 148
Toronto 67 40 18 9 89 227 181
Tampa Bay 68 40 22 6 86 237 207
Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226
Buffalo 67 33 28 6 72 246 244
Ottawa 67 33 30 4 70 210 218
Detroit 67 30 28 9 69 200 219
Montreal 68 27 35 6 60 190 248

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 66 44 14 8 96 222 168
New Jersey 67 44 17 6 94 236 181
N.Y. Rangers 67 38 19 10 86 222 189
Pittsburgh 67 34 23 10 78 221 216
N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195
Washington 69 33 29 7 73 216 209
Philadelphia 67 24 32 11 59 172 222
Columbus 66 21 38 7 49 175 249

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 68 37 18 13 87 236 185
Minnesota 68 39 21 8 86 203 183
Colorado 66 38 22 6 82 216 186
Winnipeg 68 38 27 3 79 213 194
Nashville 65 34 24 7 75 188 190
St. Louis 67 29 33 5 63 210 250
Arizona 68 25 32 11 61 192 240
Chicago 67 23 38 6 52 171 239

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 68 42 20 6 90 222 188
Los Angeles 68 39 20 9 87 233 223
Edmonton 68 37 23 8 82 264 231
Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216
Calgary 68 30 24 14 74 212 209
Vancouver 66 29 32 5 63 227 255
Anaheim 68 22 36 10 54 175 277
x-San Jose 68 19 36 13 51 198 263

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Nashville 2, Detroit 1

Chicago 6, Boston 3

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 5, Dallas 2

Arizona 4, Calgary 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 6, San Jose 5, OT

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, Buffalo 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 5

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

