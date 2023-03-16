NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|66
|50
|11
|5
|105
|248
|148
|27-3-3
|23-8-2
|12-5-3
|Toronto
|67
|40
|18
|9
|89
|227
|181
|24-7-5
|16-11-4
|9-6-2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|40
|22
|6
|86
|237
|207
|24-6-5
|16-16-1
|10-8-1
|Florida
|67
|33
|27
|7
|73
|229
|226
|19-10-4
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Buffalo
|67
|33
|28
|6
|72
|246
|244
|13-18-3
|20-10-3
|10-10-1
|Ottawa
|67
|33
|30
|4
|70
|210
|218
|19-12-2
|14-18-2
|12-6-0
|Detroit
|67
|30
|28
|9
|69
|200
|219
|17-12-4
|13-16-5
|7-12-2
|Montreal
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|190
|248
|14-17-3
|13-18-3
|4-12-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|66
|44
|14
|8
|96
|222
|168
|24-8-2
|20-6-6
|16-5-1
|New Jersey
|67
|44
|17
|6
|94
|236
|181
|19-13-2
|25-4-4
|14-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|38
|19
|10
|86
|222
|189
|18-11-4
|20-8-6
|9-7-2
|Pittsburgh
|67
|34
|23
|10
|78
|221
|216
|19-10-5
|15-13-5
|8-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|35
|27
|8
|78
|204
|195
|20-12-3
|15-15-5
|13-6-1
|Washington
|69
|33
|29
|7
|73
|216
|209
|16-13-4
|17-16-3
|11-7-2
|Philadelphia
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|172
|222
|12-16-4
|12-16-7
|6-11-5
|Columbus
|66
|21
|38
|7
|49
|175
|249
|13-20-2
|8-18-5
|4-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|68
|37
|18
|13
|87
|236
|185
|17-9-8
|20-9-5
|13-3-4
|Minnesota
|68
|39
|21
|8
|86
|203
|183
|21-10-3
|18-11-5
|12-7-1
|Colorado
|66
|38
|22
|6
|82
|216
|186
|18-11-5
|20-11-1
|13-5-1
|Winnipeg
|68
|38
|27
|3
|79
|213
|194
|21-11-2
|17-16-1
|14-6-0
|Nashville
|65
|34
|24
|7
|75
|188
|190
|17-11-3
|17-13-4
|7-9-3
|St. Louis
|67
|29
|33
|5
|63
|210
|250
|14-16-4
|15-17-1
|7-12-1
|Arizona
|68
|25
|32
|11
|61
|192
|240
|18-11-3
|7-21-8
|8-8-5
|Chicago
|67
|23
|38
|6
|52
|171
|239
|14-18-3
|9-20-3
|5-13-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|68
|42
|20
|6
|90
|222
|188
|21-13-1
|21-7-5
|8-7-2
|Los Angeles
|68
|39
|20
|9
|87
|233
|223
|21-9-3
|18-11-6
|10-4-2
|Edmonton
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|264
|231
|17-12-5
|20-11-3
|10-6-0
|Seattle
|67
|37
|23
|7
|81
|234
|216
|16-14-4
|21-9-3
|10-7-2
|Calgary
|68
|30
|24
|14
|74
|212
|209
|16-14-3
|14-10-11
|9-4-3
|Vancouver
|66
|29
|32
|5
|63
|227
|255
|16-17-1
|13-15-4
|11-5-0
|Anaheim
|68
|22
|36
|10
|54
|175
|277
|11-17-3
|11-19-7
|7-9-2
|x-San Jose
|68
|19
|36
|13
|51
|198
|263
|6-19-9
|13-17-4
|3-9-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3
Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1
Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3
Nashville 2, Detroit 1
Chicago 6, Boston 3
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 5, Dallas 2
Arizona 4, Calgary 3, OT
Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Columbus 6, San Jose 5, OT
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 2, Toronto 1, SO
Washington 5, Buffalo 4, SO
N.Y. Islanders 6, Anaheim 3
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 5
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.