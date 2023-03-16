Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

16 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Boston 66 50 11 5 105 248 148 27-3-3 23-8-2 12-5-3
m-Carolina 66 44 14 8 96 222 168 24-8-2 20-6-6 16-5-1
m-New Jersey 67 44 17 6 94 236 181 19-13-2 25-4-4 14-5-2
a-Toronto 67 40 18 9 89 227 181 24-7-5 16-11-4 9-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 67 38 19 10 86 222 189 18-11-4 20-8-6 9-7-2
a-Tampa Bay 68 40 22 6 86 237 207 24-6-5 16-16-1 10-8-1
Pittsburgh 67 34 23 10 78 221 216 19-10-5 15-13-5 8-7-5
N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195 20-12-3 15-15-5 13-6-1
Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 19-10-4 14-17-3 11-4-2
Washington 69 33 29 7 73 216 209 16-13-4 17-16-3 11-7-2
Buffalo 67 33 28 6 72 246 244 13-18-3 20-10-3 10-10-1
Ottawa 67 33 30 4 70 210 218 19-12-2 14-18-2 12-6-0
Detroit 67 30 28 9 69 200 219 17-12-4 13-16-5 7-12-2
Montreal 68 27 35 6 60 190 248 14-17-3 13-18-3 4-12-1
Philadelphia 67 24 32 11 59 172 222 12-16-4 12-16-7 6-11-5
Columbus 66 21 38 7 49 175 249 13-20-2 8-18-5 4-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 68 42 20 6 90 222 188 21-13-1 21-7-5 8-7-2
c-Dallas 68 37 18 13 87 236 185 17-9-8 20-9-5 13-3-4
p-Los Angeles 68 39 20 9 87 233 223 21-9-3 18-11-6 10-4-2
c-Minnesota 68 39 21 8 86 203 183 21-10-3 18-11-5 12-7-1
c-Colorado 66 38 22 6 82 216 186 18-11-5 20-11-1 13-5-1
p-Edmonton 68 37 23 8 82 264 231 17-12-5 20-11-3 10-6-0
Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216 16-14-4 21-9-3 10-7-2
Winnipeg 68 38 27 3 79 213 194 21-11-2 17-16-1 14-6-0
Nashville 65 34 24 7 75 188 190 17-11-3 17-13-4 7-9-3
Calgary 68 30 24 14 74 212 209 16-14-3 14-10-11 9-4-3
Vancouver 66 29 32 5 63 227 255 16-17-1 13-15-4 11-5-0
St. Louis 67 29 33 5 63 210 250 14-16-4 15-17-1 7-12-1
Arizona 68 25 32 11 61 192 240 18-11-3 7-21-8 8-8-5
Anaheim 68 22 36 10 54 175 277 11-17-3 11-19-7 7-9-2
Chicago 67 23 38 6 52 171 239 14-18-3 9-20-3 5-13-1
x-San Jose 68 19 36 13 51 198 263 6-19-9 13-17-4 3-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Nashville 2, Detroit 1

Chicago 6, Boston 3

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 5, Dallas 2

Arizona 4, Calgary 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 6, San Jose 5, OT

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, Buffalo 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 5

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

