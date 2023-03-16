Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

16 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 59 35 14 8 2 80 177 162
Hershey 58 35 16 5 2 77 174 151
Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 189 176
Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 179 165
Lehigh Valley 60 31 23 3 3 68 184 183
Bridgeport 59 27 24 7 1 62 191 202
Hartford 59 25 23 4 7 61 180 190
WB/Scranton 58 23 26 4 5 55 154 171

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 59 40 16 2 1 83 205 176
Utica 59 29 22 6 2 66 179 178
Syracuse 57 28 21 5 3 64 198 184
Rochester 57 28 24 4 1 61 188 192
Belleville 60 26 27 6 1 59 192 217
Laval 59 24 25 7 3 58 205 213
Cleveland 56 25 25 4 2 56 183 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 57 31 16 7 3 72 207 167
Milwaukee 57 33 19 3 2 71 191 164
Manitoba 58 31 19 5 3 70 180 179
Iowa 59 28 22 5 4 65 175 177
Rockford 59 28 22 5 4 65 180 193
Chicago 56 25 26 3 2 55 168 193
Grand Rapids 58 24 27 4 3 55 163 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 60 42 15 3 0 87 216 152
Coachella Valley 55 38 11 4 2 82 203 147
Abbotsford 60 33 21 2 4 72 197 179
Colorado 58 31 20 4 3 69 166 157
Ontario 58 30 23 4 1 65 179 168
Bakersfield 57 27 26 2 2 58 174 181
Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196
San Jose 58 25 28 1 4 55 166 195
Henderson 60 22 33 0 5 49 159 180
San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 6, Henderson 2

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 5

Belleville 4, Utica 3

Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 2, Laval 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Ramón Díaz llegó a Argentina tras el fatal accidente de tránsito que protagonizó su hijo Michael

Ramón Díaz llegó a Argentina tras el fatal accidente de tránsito que protagonizó su hijo Michael

Hace 52 min

Ronaldo está cerca de comprar su tercer club: la “fábrica de talentos” de Portugal con la que desea quedarse

La insólita reacción del entrenador del Napoli tras un elogio de Pep Guardiola: “Es un juego para meternos presión y quitársela él”

El impensado candidato que podría ser el reemplazante de Tite en la selección de Brasil

La promesa de Del Potro por el Mundial que ganó Argentina que podría revolucionar el tenis: “Messi y el equipo me pusieron a entrenar”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Carlos Rivera no usa su anillo de matrimonio con Cynthia Rodríguez

Por qué Carlos Rivera no usa su anillo de matrimonio con Cynthia Rodríguez

Hace 22 min

Diana Golden se colocó un implante para dejar de tomar alcohol

Qué piensa Celina Del Villar, esposa de Benny Ibarra, de los “besos” entre Apio Quijano y el ex Timbiriche

Lyn May fue acusada de acosar a Daniel Arenas

La historia real detrás de “Cocaine Bear”, la película del momento

TENDENCIAS

Waze: cómo encontrar estaciones de carga para autos eléctricos

Waze: cómo encontrar estaciones de carga para autos eléctricos

Hace 4 horas

Crece el Chikungunya en la Argentina: ya son 23 los casos autóctonos

Snapchat habilita opciones para controlar lo que hacen los niños en la app

Por qué ya no se fabrican televisores plasma

Aplicaciones que usan los niños para ocultar lo que hacen en el celular