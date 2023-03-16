ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/JUDICIARY-PROTESTS

Israelis launch "day of resistance" against judicial overhaul

Start: 16 Mar 2023 10:23 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Israelis to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul as part of a "National Day of Resistance" which will see demonstrations and traffic disruptions across the country.

