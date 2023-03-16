Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY GLOBAL-BANKS/YELLEN

Por REUTERSyMAR 16

16 Mar, 2023
Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee

Start: 16 Mar 2023 13:50 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2023 14:50 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

