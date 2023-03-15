Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Red Sox 9, Rays 1

15 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 33 9 8 9
V.Brjan 2b 4 0 2 0 C.Arryo 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Pinto c 3 1 1 0 Paulino 2b 1 1 0 0
Collins c 1 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 3 1 1 0
B.Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 2 1 0 0
Ma.Auer lf 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall cf 2 2 1 1
L.Raley 1b 2 0 0 0 P.Sikes cf 2 0 0 0
Ovalles 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Tapia dh 3 2 1 0
Rbrtson ss 3 0 1 1 Ma.Lugo dh 1 1 1 0
R.Spkes ss 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 3 0 1 3
K.Msner cf 2 0 1 0 N.Crook rf 0 0 0 1
Alvarez ph 1 0 1 0 B.Dlbec ss 2 1 1 1
Jo.Qsar dh 4 0 0 0 Ch.Koss ss 1 0 1 2
T.Pters rf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 1
T.Mrray 3b 2 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0
Ramirez 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Wlson lf 1 0 0 0
Goodrum 3b 3 0 0 0
N.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 - 1
Boston 301 002 30(x) - 9

E_Brujan (2), Ovalles (1), Spikes (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Pinto (1), Robertson (1), Refsnyder (1). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Duvall (2). CS_Brujan (1). SF_McGuire. PO_Brujan.

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McKendry L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Belge 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Poche 1 1 1 1 0 1
Brewer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Roberson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly 1 2 2 0 0 1
Molina 1-3 2 3 2 2 1
Perez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Boston
Kluber W, 2-1 5 4 1 1 1 6
Whitlock H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 3
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Kluber (Raley).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Manny Gonzalez;.

T_2:30. A_8566

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Real Madrid venció 1-0 al Liverpool y se metió en los cuartos de final de la Champions League

Real Madrid venció 1-0 al Liverpool y se metió en los cuartos de final de la Champions League

Hace 11 min

Panamá dio la lista de convocados para el partido contra Argentina: la exorbitante diferencia de cotización entre los planteles

Los 8 equipos que avanzaron a cuartos de final y buscarán el título de la Champions League: cuándo será el sorteo

La suculenta oferta que el Manchester City le hizo a Julián Álvarez para “blindarlo”: representa casi el doble de lo que hoy percibe

El parte médico de Hugo Ibarra y la medida que tomó Boca Juniors tras su internación

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mayela Laguna, esposa de Luis Enrique Guzmán, fue acusada de presunto fraude en 2014

Mayela Laguna, esposa de Luis Enrique Guzmán, fue acusada de presunto fraude en 2014

Hace 39 min

Chiquis Rivera pospuso conciertos en Monterrey y Matamoros por la inseguridad en esas ciudades

Fans de Pablo Lyle donan gran cantidad de dinero a su familia

Temporada de rupturas: la influencer Ely Blancarte anunció separación de Fran Zata

“Willow”, la serie derivada del film clásico, es cancelada por Disney+

TENDENCIAS

Por qué ya no se fabrican televisores plasma

Por qué ya no se fabrican televisores plasma

Hace 1 hora

Aplicaciones que usan los niños para ocultar lo que hacen en el celular

Google Docs cambia su imagen y se parece a Gmail

Un ejecutivo de TikTok reconoció que manipulan el algoritmo para impulsar la exposición de algunos temas

Así se puede usar el famoso filtro de perritos en TikTok e Instagram