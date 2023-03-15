Red Sox 9, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 33 9 8 9 V.Brjan 2b 4 0 2 0 C.Arryo 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Pinto c 3 1 1 0 Paulino 2b 1 1 0 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 3 1 1 0 B.Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 2 1 0 0 Ma.Auer lf 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall cf 2 2 1 1 L.Raley 1b 2 0 0 0 P.Sikes cf 2 0 0 0 Ovalles 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Tapia dh 3 2 1 0 Rbrtson ss 3 0 1 1 Ma.Lugo dh 1 1 1 0 R.Spkes ss 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 3 0 1 3 K.Msner cf 2 0 1 0 N.Crook rf 0 0 0 1 Alvarez ph 1 0 1 0 B.Dlbec ss 2 1 1 1 Jo.Qsar dh 4 0 0 0 Ch.Koss ss 1 0 1 2 T.Pters rf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 1 T.Mrray 3b 2 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Wlson lf 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 100 000 - 1 Boston 301 002 30(x) - 9

E_Brujan (2), Ovalles (1), Spikes (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Pinto (1), Robertson (1), Refsnyder (1). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Duvall (2). CS_Brujan (1). SF_McGuire. PO_Brujan.

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay McKendry L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 Belge 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Poche 1 1 1 1 0 1 Brewer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Roberson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kelly 1 2 2 0 0 1 Molina 1-3 2 3 2 2 1 Perez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3

Boston Kluber W, 2-1 5 4 1 1 1 6 Whitlock H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 3 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 2 Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Kluber (Raley).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Manny Gonzalez;.

T_2:30. A_8566