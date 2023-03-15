Red Sox 9, Rays 1

15 Mar, 2023
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|9
|V.Brjan 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Paulino 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ma.Auer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|L.Raley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Sikes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ovalles 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tapia dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Lugo dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Spkes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|K.Msner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Crook rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dlbec ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Qsar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Koss ss
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T.Pters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|T.Mrray 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wlson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Sgard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|-
|1
|Boston
|301
|002
|30(x)
|-
|9
E_Brujan (2), Ovalles (1), Spikes (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Pinto (1), Robertson (1), Refsnyder (1). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Duvall (2). CS_Brujan (1). SF_McGuire. PO_Brujan.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|McKendry L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Belge
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Poche
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brewer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roberson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Molina
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Perez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boston
|Kluber W, 2-1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Whitlock H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Kluber (Raley).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Manny Gonzalez;.
T_2:30. A_8566