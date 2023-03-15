NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|65
|50
|10
|5
|105
|245
|142
|27-3-3
|23-7-2
|12-5-3
|m-Carolina
|66
|44
|14
|8
|96
|222
|168
|24-8-2
|20-6-6
|16-5-1
|m-New Jersey
|67
|44
|17
|6
|94
|236
|181
|19-13-2
|25-4-4
|14-5-2
|a-Toronto
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|226
|179
|24-7-4
|16-11-4
|9-6-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|67
|38
|19
|10
|86
|222
|189
|18-11-4
|20-8-6
|9-7-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|68
|40
|22
|6
|86
|237
|207
|24-6-5
|16-16-1
|10-8-1
|Pittsburgh
|67
|34
|23
|10
|78
|221
|216
|19-10-5
|15-13-5
|8-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|196
|187
|20-12-3
|14-14-5
|13-6-1
|Florida
|67
|33
|27
|7
|73
|229
|226
|19-10-4
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Buffalo
|66
|33
|28
|5
|71
|242
|239
|13-18-3
|20-10-2
|10-10-1
|Washington
|68
|32
|29
|7
|71
|211
|205
|15-13-4
|17-16-3
|11-7-2
|Ottawa
|66
|33
|29
|4
|70
|207
|212
|19-12-2
|14-17-2
|12-6-0
|Detroit
|66
|30
|27
|9
|69
|199
|217
|17-12-4
|13-15-5
|7-12-2
|Montreal
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|190
|248
|14-17-3
|13-18-3
|4-12-1
|Philadelphia
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|172
|222
|12-16-4
|12-16-7
|6-11-5
|Columbus
|65
|20
|38
|7
|47
|169
|244
|13-20-2
|7-18-5
|4-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|68
|42
|20
|6
|90
|222
|188
|21-13-1
|21-7-5
|8-7-2
|c-Dallas
|67
|37
|17
|13
|87
|234
|180
|17-9-8
|20-8-5
|13-3-4
|p-Los Angeles
|67
|38
|20
|9
|85
|228
|221
|20-9-3
|18-11-6
|10-4-2
|c-Minnesota
|67
|38
|21
|8
|84
|195
|178
|21-10-3
|17-11-5
|11-7-1
|p-Seattle
|67
|37
|23
|7
|81
|234
|216
|16-14-4
|21-9-3
|10-7-2
|c-Colorado
|65
|37
|22
|6
|80
|214
|185
|18-11-5
|19-11-1
|13-5-1
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|258
|228
|16-12-5
|20-11-3
|10-6-0
|Winnipeg
|68
|38
|27
|3
|79
|213
|194
|21-11-2
|17-16-1
|14-6-0
|Nashville
|64
|33
|24
|7
|73
|186
|189
|16-11-3
|17-13-4
|7-9-3
|Calgary
|67
|30
|24
|13
|73
|209
|205
|16-14-3
|14-10-10
|9-4-3
|St. Louis
|66
|29
|32
|5
|63
|205
|242
|14-15-4
|15-17-1
|7-11-1
|Vancouver
|65
|28
|32
|5
|61
|222
|253
|15-17-1
|13-15-4
|11-5-0
|Arizona
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|188
|237
|17-11-3
|7-21-8
|8-8-5
|Anaheim
|67
|22
|35
|10
|54
|172
|271
|11-16-3
|11-19-7
|7-9-2
|Chicago
|66
|22
|38
|6
|50
|165
|236
|13-18-3
|9-20-3
|5-13-1
|San Jose
|67
|19
|36
|12
|50
|193
|257
|6-19-8
|13-17-4
|3-9-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Buffalo 4, Toronto 3
Colorado 8, Montreal 4
Dallas 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3
Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1
Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3
Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.