NHL Conference Glance

15 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 65 50 10 5 105 245 142
m-Carolina 66 44 14 8 96 222 168
m-New Jersey 67 44 17 6 94 236 181
a-Toronto 66 40 18 8 88 226 179
m-N.Y. Rangers 67 38 19 10 86 222 189
a-Tampa Bay 68 40 22 6 86 237 207
Pittsburgh 67 34 23 10 78 221 216
N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187
Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226
Buffalo 66 33 28 5 71 242 239
Washington 68 32 29 7 71 211 205
Ottawa 66 33 29 4 70 207 212
Detroit 67 30 28 9 69 200 219
Montreal 68 27 35 6 60 190 248
Philadelphia 67 24 32 11 59 172 222
Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 68 42 20 6 90 222 188
c-Dallas 67 37 17 13 87 234 180
p-Los Angeles 67 38 20 9 85 228 221
c-Minnesota 67 38 21 8 84 195 178
p-Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216
c-Colorado 65 37 22 6 80 214 185
Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228
Winnipeg 68 38 27 3 79 213 194
Nashville 65 34 24 7 75 188 190
Calgary 67 30 24 13 73 209 205
St. Louis 66 29 32 5 63 205 242
Vancouver 65 28 32 5 61 222 253
Arizona 67 24 32 11 59 188 237
Anaheim 67 22 35 10 54 172 271
Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236
San Jose 67 19 36 12 50 193 257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Nashville 2, Detroit 1

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

