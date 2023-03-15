Giants 7, Diamondbacks 6

15 Mar, 2023
|San Francisco
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|Ystzmsk cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Carroll cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Da.Dues lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Slter dh
|4
|0
|1
|4
|J.Lwlar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Sabol c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K.Lewis dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Biley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jos.Day dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Se.Beer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aldrete 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canzone rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Wsely ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Kennedy 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L.Matos rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cstillo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bricoto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Aerbach 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Proctor 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Meckler lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Hager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R.Bliss 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|600
|010
|-
|7
|Arizona
|100
|200
|300
|-
|6
E_Alvarez (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 12. 2B_Dues (1), Slater (1), Carroll (3). 3B_Wisely (1), Carroll (2). HR_Davis (1). SB_Proctor (1), Ahmed (1), Day (1). CS_Day (1). SF_Hager. PO_Day.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Rogers H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Brebbia H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Delaplane W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Adon S, 2-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|Henry
|3
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Frias
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Hendrix
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Webb (Beer), Delaplane (Enriquez), Henry (Flores).
WP_Alexander 2, Webb.
PB_Sabol.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Bacon;.
T_2:53. A_11377