Giants 7, Diamondbacks 6

San Francisco Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 37 6 11 5 Ystzmsk cf 1 1 0 0 Carroll cf 4 1 2 0 Da.Dues lf 1 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 2 0 A.Slter dh 4 0 1 4 J.Lwlar ss 1 0 0 0 B.Sabol c 2 1 0 0 K.Lewis dh 2 0 1 0 P.Biley c 2 0 0 0 Jos.Day dh 2 0 1 0 W.Flres 1b 2 1 1 0 Se.Beer 1b 2 0 0 0 Aldrete 1b 2 0 0 0 Canzone rf 2 1 1 0 B.Wsely ss 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 W.Wlson ss 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 2 1 1 3 Kennedy 2b 1 1 0 0 Alvarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Higgins 1b 1 1 0 0 L.Matos rf 2 0 1 0 Cstillo lf 3 1 1 1 Bricoto rf 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 2 1 1 1 Aerbach 2b 2 1 0 0 Y.Munoz rf 3 0 1 0 Proctor 2b 1 1 1 0 Johnson cf 2 0 1 2 Meckler lf 3 1 1 0 J.Hager 3b 2 0 0 1 R.Bliss 2b 2 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 600 010 - 7 Arizona 100 200 300 - 6

E_Alvarez (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 12. 2B_Dues (1), Slater (1), Carroll (3). 3B_Wisely (1), Carroll (2). HR_Davis (1). SB_Proctor (1), Ahmed (1), Day (1). CS_Day (1). SF_Hager. PO_Day.

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 3 2-3 4 3 2 1 2 Rogers H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alexander H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 Brebbia H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 Delaplane W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 Adon S, 2-2 2 1 0 0 0 3

Arizona Henry 3 1-3 3 4 4 3 6 Frias 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Nelson 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1 McGough 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vargas L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 Hendrix 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Webb (Beer), Delaplane (Enriquez), Henry (Flores).

WP_Alexander 2, Webb.

PB_Sabol.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Bacon;.

T_2:53. A_11377