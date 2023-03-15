Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Giants 7, Diamondbacks 6

15 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 37 6 11 5
Ystzmsk cf 1 1 0 0 Carroll cf 4 1 2 0
Da.Dues lf 1 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 2 0
A.Slter dh 4 0 1 4 J.Lwlar ss 1 0 0 0
B.Sabol c 2 1 0 0 K.Lewis dh 2 0 1 0
P.Biley c 2 0 0 0 Jos.Day dh 2 0 1 0
W.Flres 1b 2 1 1 0 Se.Beer 1b 2 0 0 0
Aldrete 1b 2 0 0 0 Canzone rf 2 1 1 0
B.Wsely ss 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0
W.Wlson ss 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 2 1 1 3 Kennedy 2b 1 1 0 0
Alvarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Higgins 1b 1 1 0 0
L.Matos rf 2 0 1 0 Cstillo lf 3 1 1 1
Bricoto rf 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 2 1 1 1
Aerbach 2b 2 1 0 0 Y.Munoz rf 3 0 1 0
Proctor 2b 1 1 1 0 Johnson cf 2 0 1 2
Meckler lf 3 1 1 0 J.Hager 3b 2 0 0 1
R.Bliss 2b 2 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 600 010 - 7
Arizona 100 200 300 - 6

E_Alvarez (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 12. 2B_Dues (1), Slater (1), Carroll (3). 3B_Wisely (1), Carroll (2). HR_Davis (1). SB_Proctor (1), Ahmed (1), Day (1). CS_Day (1). SF_Hager. PO_Day.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 3 2-3 4 3 2 1 2
Rogers H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 2
Brebbia H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1
Delaplane W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0
Adon S, 2-2 2 1 0 0 0 3
Arizona
Henry 3 1-3 3 4 4 3 6
Frias 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Nelson 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1
McGough 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vargas L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
Hendrix 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Webb (Beer), Delaplane (Enriquez), Henry (Flores).

WP_Alexander 2, Webb.

PB_Sabol.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Bacon;.

T_2:53. A_11377

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

La polémica sentencia de un ex futbolista de Boca Juniors sobre el presente Erling Haaland: “No es un crack”

La polémica sentencia de un ex futbolista de Boca Juniors sobre el presente Erling Haaland: “No es un crack”

Hace 1 hora

Las fotos de la emotiva visita de Oscar Ruggeri y otros campeones del 86 a Carlos Bilardo

La llamativa respuesta de Guardiola cuando le preguntaron si reemplazó a Haaland para impedir que rompiera un récord de Messi

El gesto de Pep Guardiola con Marcelo Gallardo en la aplastante victoria del Manchester City

Rechazo milagroso, dos tiros en los palos y un expulsado: así se salvó Inter en el dramático final ante Porto en la Champions

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Heidy Infante ratificó denuncia tras sufrir agresión física y sexual

Heidy Infante ratificó denuncia tras sufrir agresión física y sexual

Hace 34 min

Qué dijo Maxine Woodside tras dejar plantada a Ana María Alvarado en audiencia

Luis Miguel pidió que respeten su imagen y honor tras una demanda de su ex pareja Aracely Arámbula

La hija de Salma Hayek recicló un vestido de la actriz de 1997 para la entrega del Oscar

Por qué Erik Rubín no quiere salirse de la casa de Andrea Legarreta

TENDENCIAS

Parálisis del sueño: de qué se trata esta condición y por qué expertos apuntan a las “experiencias fuera del cuerpo”

Parálisis del sueño: de qué se trata esta condición y por qué expertos apuntan a las “experiencias fuera del cuerpo”

Hace 38 min

Qué es una hernia de disco, la dolencia por la que será operado el presidente Alberto Fernández

Cómo instalar ChatGPT en el Apple Watch

Picap tiene estas nuevas opciones de seguridad para los viajes

Instagram cambiará la manera de ver Historias