Astros 9, Braves 3

15 Mar, 2023
|Houston
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|9
|15
|9
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|K.Crona cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|O.Albes dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|McKenna cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pearson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Cerny lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cstes lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lgbauer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Julks rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Daniels rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|K.Ogans 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Price c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casteel c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Mdris dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Hrrs II cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Klp Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kssnger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Brryhll 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jenista rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Brwer 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Shwmake ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whtcomb 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tlman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stevens 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Lplow lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Mlina ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.White cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lorenzo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|O.Arcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|101
|003
|031
|-
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|011
|010
|-
|3
E_Ogans (1), Pillar (1). DP_Houston 0, Atlanta 0. LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 10. 2B_Daniels (1), Brewer (1), Whitcomb (1), Stevens (1), Lorenzo (1), Luplow (2). SB_Julks (1). CS_McKenna (1). SF_Salazar, Albies.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Garcia W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Betances H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gomez H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chaidez
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Blanco H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Brown
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Strider L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Olczak
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yates
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Lee
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elliott
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Swarmer
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_Chaidez 2, Garcia 2, Roberts.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.
T_3:00. A_5951