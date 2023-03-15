Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Astros 9, Braves 3

15 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Houston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 9 15 9 Totals 33 3 7 2
K.Crona cf 2 1 1 0 O.Albes dh 2 0 1 1
McKenna cf 4 1 2 1 Pearson dh 1 0 0 0
L.Cerny lf 2 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
M.Cstes lf 4 1 2 1 Lgbauer 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Julks rf 2 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 1 0 1 0
Daniels rf 3 1 1 2 K.Ogans 3b 2 1 1 0
Salazar c 0 0 0 1 S.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0
C.Price c 2 0 0 0 Casteel c 2 1 1 0
B.Mdris dh 5 0 2 2 Hrrs II cf 2 0 0 0
R.Bnnon 3b 2 0 0 0 Klp Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
Kssnger 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 3 0 0 1
Brryhll 1b 2 0 0 0 Jenista rf 1 0 1 0
J.Brwer 1b 2 2 1 0 Shwmake ss 3 0 0 0
Whtcomb 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Tlman ss 1 0 0 0
Stevens 2b 3 1 1 1 J.Lplow lf 2 1 1 0
L.Mlina ss 2 0 0 0 E.White cf 1 0 1 0
Lorenzo ss 3 1 2 1 O.Arcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0
Houston 101 003 031 - 9
Atlanta 000 011 010 - 3

E_Ogans (1), Pillar (1). DP_Houston 0, Atlanta 0. LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 10. 2B_Daniels (1), Brewer (1), Whitcomb (1), Stevens (1), Lorenzo (1), Luplow (2). SB_Julks (1). CS_McKenna (1). SF_Salazar, Albies.

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 3 3
Betances H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gomez H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Chaidez 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Blanco H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Roberts 1 2 1 1 1 2
Brown 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Strider L, 1-1 3 2-3 6 2 2 1 8
Olczak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Yates 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Lee 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Elliott 1 2-3 2 3 0 1 3
Swarmer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Wilcox 1 1 1 1 1 1

WP_Chaidez 2, Garcia 2, Roberts.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.

T_3:00. A_5951

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Real Madrid venció 1-0 al Liverpool y se metió en los cuartos de final de la Champions League

Real Madrid venció 1-0 al Liverpool y se metió en los cuartos de final de la Champions League

Hace 14 min

Panamá dio la lista de convocados para el partido contra Argentina: la exorbitante diferencia de cotización entre los planteles

Los 8 equipos que avanzaron a cuartos de final y buscarán el título de la Champions League: cuándo será el sorteo

La suculenta oferta que el Manchester City le hizo a Julián Álvarez para “blindarlo”: representa casi el doble de lo que hoy percibe

El parte médico de Hugo Ibarra y la medida que tomó Boca Juniors tras su internación

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ana de la Reguera y Alfonso Herrera se negaron a hablar sobre su supuesto romance

Ana de la Reguera y Alfonso Herrera se negaron a hablar sobre su supuesto romance

Hace 6 min

James Gunn dirigirá “Superman: Legacy”, lo confirmó el propio director

Mayela Laguna, esposa de Luis Enrique Guzmán, fue acusada de presunto fraude en 2014

Chiquis Rivera pospuso conciertos en Monterrey y Matamoros por la inseguridad en esas ciudades

Fans de Pablo Lyle donan gran cantidad de dinero a su familia

TENDENCIAS

Por qué ya no se fabrican televisores plasma

Por qué ya no se fabrican televisores plasma

Hace 1 hora

Aplicaciones que usan los niños para ocultar lo que hacen en el celular

Google Docs cambia su imagen y se parece a Gmail

Un ejecutivo de TikTok reconoció que manipulan el algoritmo para impulsar la exposición de algunos temas

Así se puede usar el famoso filtro de perritos en TikTok e Instagram