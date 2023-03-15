Astros 9, Braves 3

Houston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 9 15 9 Totals 33 3 7 2 K.Crona cf 2 1 1 0 O.Albes dh 2 0 1 1 McKenna cf 4 1 2 1 Pearson dh 1 0 0 0 L.Cerny lf 2 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Cstes lf 4 1 2 1 Lgbauer 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Julks rf 2 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 1 0 1 0 Daniels rf 3 1 1 2 K.Ogans 3b 2 1 1 0 Salazar c 0 0 0 1 S.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 C.Price c 2 0 0 0 Casteel c 2 1 1 0 B.Mdris dh 5 0 2 2 Hrrs II cf 2 0 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 2 0 0 0 Klp Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Kssnger 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 3 0 0 1 Brryhll 1b 2 0 0 0 Jenista rf 1 0 1 0 J.Brwer 1b 2 2 1 0 Shwmake ss 3 0 0 0 Whtcomb 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Tlman ss 1 0 0 0 Stevens 2b 3 1 1 1 J.Lplow lf 2 1 1 0 L.Mlina ss 2 0 0 0 E.White cf 1 0 1 0 Lorenzo ss 3 1 2 1 O.Arcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0

Houston 101 003 031 - 9 Atlanta 000 011 010 - 3

E_Ogans (1), Pillar (1). DP_Houston 0, Atlanta 0. LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 10. 2B_Daniels (1), Brewer (1), Whitcomb (1), Stevens (1), Lorenzo (1), Luplow (2). SB_Julks (1). CS_McKenna (1). SF_Salazar, Albies.

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 3 3 Betances H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gomez H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Chaidez 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Blanco H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Roberts 1 2 1 1 1 2 Brown 1 1 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Strider L, 1-1 3 2-3 6 2 2 1 8 Olczak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Yates 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 Lee 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Elliott 1 2-3 2 3 0 1 3 Swarmer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Wilcox 1 1 1 1 1 1

WP_Chaidez 2, Garcia 2, Roberts.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.

T_3:00. A_5951