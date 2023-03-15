Angels 8, Guardians 6

Los Angeles Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 10 7 Totals 34 6 9 6 Ta.Ward lf 3 0 1 0 St.Kwan lf 2 1 0 0 M.Mniak lf 2 1 1 0 C.Idrgo lf 2 0 1 1 Ja.Lamb 1b 2 1 0 0 Rosario ss 3 1 3 2 T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 1 C.Tcker ss 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 3 2 2 2 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 Ar.Vera 3b 2 1 1 0 E.Prroy 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Walsh rf 3 1 1 2 Jo.Bell dh 2 0 2 1 Barrera rf 2 0 2 2 Jo.Baez dh 2 1 0 0 M.Thiss dh 3 0 0 0 J.Nylor 1b 3 0 0 0 Cabbage ph 0 0 0 0 M.Pries 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Adams dh 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 3 0 0 0 Ma.Made rf 1 1 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0 G.Arias 2b 2 1 1 0 Phllips cf 2 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 1 1 0 Vlzquez ss 3 0 0 0 Lvstida c 1 0 0 1 Za.Neto ss 0 1 0 0 M.Straw cf 1 0 0 0 K.Paris 2b 2 0 1 0 Durango cf 2 0 1 1 Jackson 2b 2 1 1 0

LA Angels 200 002 004 - 8 Cleveland 100 023 000 - 6

E_Rosenberg (1), Purroy (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 7. HR_Drury (1), Walsh (1), Rosario (1). SB_Arias (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Silseth 4 5 1 1 1 3 Crow BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 Holder BS, 0-2 2-3 2 3 3 3 2 Armstrong 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rosenberg W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 5

Cleveland Bieber 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 Jones 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stephan BS, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 1 Sandlin H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 De Los Santos H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 Pilkington L, 1-2, BS, 0-1 1 3 4 1 1 1

HBP_by_Holder (Gonzalez).

WP_Holder, Pilkington.

Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Nate Tomlinson;.

T_2:30. A_5602