Angels 8, Guardians 6

15 Mar, 2023
|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|St.Kwan lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mniak lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Idrgo lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|3
|2
|T.Jones 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ar.Vera 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.Prroy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Walsh rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jo.Bell dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Barrera rf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Jo.Baez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Thiss dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabbage ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Pries 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adams dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Made rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Phllips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Za.Neto ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Paris 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Durango cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Jackson 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|LA Angels
|200
|002
|004
|-
|8
|Cleveland
|100
|023
|000
|-
|6
E_Rosenberg (1), Purroy (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 7. HR_Drury (1), Walsh (1), Rosario (1). SB_Arias (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Silseth
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Crow BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Holder BS, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Armstrong
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenberg W, 1-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Jones
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sandlin H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|De Los Santos H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pilkington L, 1-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Holder (Gonzalez).
WP_Holder, Pilkington.
Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Nate Tomlinson;.
T_2:30. A_5602