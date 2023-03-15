Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

16 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 58 34 14 8 2 78 173 160
Hershey 57 34 16 5 2 75 168 148
Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 189 176
Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 179 165
Lehigh Valley 59 31 22 3 3 68 181 177
Bridgeport 59 27 24 7 1 62 191 202
Hartford 59 25 23 4 7 61 180 190
WB/Scranton 58 23 26 4 5 55 154 171

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 59 40 16 2 1 83 205 176
Utica 59 29 22 6 2 66 179 178
Syracuse 56 28 20 5 3 64 196 180
Rochester 56 27 24 4 1 59 186 192
Belleville 60 26 27 6 1 59 192 217
Laval 58 24 24 7 3 58 205 211
Cleveland 56 25 25 4 2 56 183 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 57 31 16 7 3 72 207 167
Milwaukee 57 33 19 3 2 71 191 164
Manitoba 57 31 19 4 3 69 177 175
Iowa 59 28 22 5 4 65 175 177
Rockford 58 27 22 5 4 63 176 190
Chicago 56 25 26 3 2 55 168 193
Grand Rapids 58 24 27 4 3 55 163 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 60 42 15 3 0 87 216 152
Coachella Valley 55 38 11 4 2 82 203 147
Abbotsford 60 33 21 2 4 72 197 179
Colorado 58 31 20 4 3 69 166 157
Ontario 58 30 23 4 1 65 179 168
Bakersfield 57 27 26 2 2 58 174 181
Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196
San Jose 58 25 28 1 4 55 166 195
Henderson 60 22 33 0 5 49 159 180
San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 6, Henderson 2

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 5

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

