Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/PILL --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSyMAR 15

15 Mar, 2023
Texas court where hearing to ban abortion pill taking place

Start: 15 Mar 2023 14:51 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2023 15:51 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AT 1445GMT WE WILL GO LIVE WITH A VIEW OF THE COURTHOUSE WHERE THE HEARING IS TAKING PLACE. THE PLANNED PROTEST SEEMS TO BE DELAYED AT THIS TIME.

AMARILLO, TEXAS - Live view of Texas courthouse where a hearing is taking place on a motion by anti-abortion groups led by Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine to pull mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion, off the market.

---

Live Production: Liliana Salgado

---

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - start of protest

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

