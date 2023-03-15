Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY MOLDOVA-CRISIS/UK

Por REUTERSyMAR 15

15 Mar, 2023
British Foreign Minister gives news conference after meetings in Moldova

Start: 16 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

Chișinău - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly gives news conference whilst on official visit to Moldova.

Live Productions: tbc

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Moldova

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: CH1 - NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

