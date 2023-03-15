Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/JUDICIARY-HERZOG

Por REUTERSyMAR 15

15 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Israeli president gives statement on judicial proposals

Start: 15 Mar 2023 18:30 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2023 19:30 GMT

JERUSALEM – Israeli President Isaac Herzog gives a televised statement on judicial proposals, a day before planned protests in the country against the judiciary reform.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH HEBREW SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

El curioso pedido de Leandro Paredes para disfrutar el amistoso entre Argentina y Panamá por los festejos de la conquista de la Copa del Mundo

El curioso pedido de Leandro Paredes para disfrutar el amistoso entre Argentina y Panamá por los festejos de la conquista de la Copa del Mundo

Hace 8 min

Real Madrid recibe a un Liverpool que va por la hazaña en los octavos de la Champions League, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

México vs Canadá: dónde y a qué hora ver el juego clave para la novena mexicana en el Clásico Mundial

Joana Sanz anunció su separación de Dani Alves con una carta de puño y letra: “Me cuesta aceptar que pudiera romperme en mil pedazos”

Carlos Santos y Carlos Reinoso criticaron la actual rivalidad de América y Chivas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Westlife confirmó su participación en el festival Machaca 2023

Westlife confirmó su participación en el festival Machaca 2023

Hace 15 min

“Bronca”: así luce la serie del prestigioso estudio detrás de “Todo en todas partes” que llegará a Netflix

“Citadel” es renovada para una segunda temporada antes de su estreno

Captaron a Christian Nodal siendo grosero con Gera Mx en un concierto

‘La Gloria’ conquista el ranking de los K-dramas más vistos en Netflix en la última semana

TENDENCIAS

Cómo usar Siri para reconocer plantas, animales o lugares con una foto

Cómo usar Siri para reconocer plantas, animales o lugares con una foto

Hace 3 horas

WhatsApp inicia la publicidad en los estados

Una extensión de ChatGPT para Chrome está robando información

Qué es una hernia de disco, la dolencia por la que será operado el presidente Alberto Fernández

Qué es el bloqueo radicular, el tratamiento para la hernia de disco que le harán a Alberto Fernández