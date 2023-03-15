Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HUNGARY-ANNIVERSARY/ORBA

Por REUTERSyMAR 15

15 Mar, 2023
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks for National Day

Start: 15 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT

RUN ON A DIFFERENT CHANNEL.

KISKOROS, HUNGARY – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks for National Day in the town of Kiskoros.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MTVA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH HUNGARIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

