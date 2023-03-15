ADVISORY BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BUDGET-DOWNING STREET--TIMING UPDATED

British finance minister Hunt presents budget box outside 11 Downing Street

Start: 15 Mar 2023 10:30 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2023 11:55 GMT

LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the budget box outside 11 Downing Street before delivering the UK government's budget in parliament.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK

DIGITAL: No use UK (except UK newspapers)

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com