ADVISORY BRITAIN-BUDGET/--TIMING UPDATED

Sunak takes questions, Hunt presents the UK govt's budget
Start: 15 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes questions in parliament before British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget. Hunt has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - Prime Minister's Question Time
1230GMT approx. - Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget
