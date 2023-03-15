Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY BRITAIN-BUDGET/--TIMING UPDATED--

Por REUTERSyMAR 15

15 Mar, 2023
Sunak takes questions, Hunt presents the UK govt's budget

Start: 15 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes questions in parliament before British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget. Hunt has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Prime Minister's Question Time

1230GMT approx. - Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

DIGITAL: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

