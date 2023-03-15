ADVISORY BAIDU-AI/CHATGPT-ERNIE:

15 Mar, 2023
Chinese search engine giant Baidu holds news conference on ChatGPT-like product
Start: 16 Mar 2023 05:50 GMT
End: 16 Mar 2023 07:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - China's search engine giant Baidu, whose chatbot ERNIE Bot is widely seen as a potential Chinese rival to ChatGPT, has been at the forefront of this hype and it will hold a media event to reveal more information about rollout timeline, development stages, and applications. This event is attended by Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: BAIDU
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com