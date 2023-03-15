ADVISORY BAIDU-AI/CHATGPT-ERNIE:

Chinese search engine giant Baidu holds news conference on ChatGPT-like product

Start: 16 Mar 2023 05:50 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2023 07:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's search engine giant Baidu, whose chatbot ERNIE Bot is widely seen as a potential Chinese rival to ChatGPT, has been at the forefront of this hype and it will hold a media event to reveal more information about rollout timeline, development stages, and applications. This event is attended by Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li.

