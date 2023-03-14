USL Championship Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Loudoun 1 0 0 3 3 1 Louisville 1 0 0 3 3 1 Birmingham 0 0 1 1 1 1 Charleston 0 0 1 1 1 1 Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1 Indy 0 0 1 1 1 1 Miami 0 0 1 1 1 1 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 1 1 1 Tampa Bay 0 0 1 1 1 1 Detroit City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1 Hartford 0 1 0 0 3 5 Memphis 0 1 0 0 1 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Monterey Bay FC 1 0 0 3 5 3 San Antonio 1 0 0 3 3 1 Sacramento 1 0 0 3 1 0 San Diego 1 0 0 3 1 0 Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1 Phoenix 0 0 1 1 1 1 Rio Grande Valley 0 0 1 1 1 1 Colorado Springs 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Paso 0 1 0 0 0 1 Oakland 0 1 0 0 1 3 Orange County 0 1 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 11

Loudoun 3, Memphis 1

Tulsa 1, Miami 1, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Birmingham 1, tie

Phoenix 1, Charleston 1, tie

Indy 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

San Antonio 3, Oakland 1

Sacramento 1, El Paso 0

Monterey Bay FC 5, Hartford 3

Louisville 3, Orange County 1

San Diego 1, Detroit City FC 0

Sunday, March 12

Las Vegas 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, tie

Wednesday, March 15

Colorado at El Paso, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Tulsa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Pittsburgh at Memphis, 5 p.m.

New Mexico at Miami, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Detroit City FC at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Louisville at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Charleston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

San Antonio at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Birmingham at Hartford, 2 p.m.

El Paso at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Indy at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Sacramento, 10 p.m.