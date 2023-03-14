Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0

|Israel
|Puerto Rico
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|10
|11
|9
|Pderson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mervis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez cf-2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vlencia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dckrson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lvrnway c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Horwitz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos rf-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mndlngr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fargas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez rf-cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machin ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mldnd c
|2
|3
|1
|0
|
E_Horwitz, Lvrnway. DP_Israel 1. LOB_Puerto Rico 7. 2B_Baez 2 (3), Hrnndez (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Lindor (1), Rivera (1). RBI_Baez 2 (4), Hrnndez 2 (3), Rosario (3), Lindor 3 (4), Rivera (4). SB_Baez (1), Lindor (1).
|Israel
|000
|000
|00x
|—
|0
|Puerto Rico
|330
|030
|01x
|—
|10
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Wnbrger (Ed.Diaz).