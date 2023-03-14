Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0

14 Mar, 2023
Israel Puerto Rico
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 0 0 0 Totals 30 10 11 9
Pderson cf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 1 2 3
Gelof 2b 3 0 0 0
Mervis 1b 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez cf-2b-ss 4 1 2 2
Vlencia dh 3 0 0 0 Mlendez dh 3 1 1 0
Dckrson rf 3 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 4 1 2 1
Lvrnway c 3 0 0 0 Baez 2b 3 2 2 2
Horwitz lf 2 0 0 0 Ramos rf-lf 1 0 0 0
Kelly ss 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 1
Mndlngr 3b 2 0 0 0 Fargas cf 1 0 0 0
Vlzquez rf-cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Soto 1b 2 0 0 0
Machin ph-1b 1 1 0 0
M.Mldnd c 2 3 1 0

E_Horwitz, Lvrnway. DP_Israel 1. LOB_Puerto Rico 7. 2B_Baez 2 (3), Hrnndez (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Lindor (1), Rivera (1). RBI_Baez 2 (4), Hrnndez 2 (3), Rosario (3), Lindor 3 (4), Rivera (4). SB_Baez (1), Lindor (1).

Israel 000 000 00x 0
Puerto Rico 330 030 01x 10
IP H R ER BB SO
Israel
Gordon L 1 4 4 4 2 0
Gold 3 2/3 4 3 3 1 4
Wagman 1 1/3 2 2 2 3 0
Fderman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wnbrger 0 1 1 1 1 0
Puerto Rico
De Leon W 5 2/3 0 0 0 0 10
Rios 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Ed.Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Undrwod 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Wnbrger (Ed.Diaz).

