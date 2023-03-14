NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Boston 65 50 10 5 105 245 142 27-3-3 23-7-2 12-5-3 m-Carolina 65 43 14 8 94 217 165 23-8-2 20-6-6 16-5-1 m-New Jersey 66 44 16 6 94 235 177 19-12-2 25-4-4 14-5-2 a-Toronto 66 40 18 8 88 226 179 24-7-4 16-11-4 9-6-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 66 37 19 10 84 217 186 17-11-4 20-8-6 8-7-2 a-Tampa Bay 67 39 22 6 84 233 206 24-6-5 15-16-1 10-8-1 Pittsburgh 66 34 22 10 78 217 210 19-9-5 15-13-5 8-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187 20-12-3 14-14-5 13-6-1 Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 19-10-4 14-17-3 11-4-2 Buffalo 66 33 28 5 71 242 239 13-18-3 20-10-2 10-10-1 Washington 67 32 28 7 71 208 200 15-13-4 17-15-3 11-6-2 Ottawa 66 33 29 4 70 207 212 19-12-2 14-17-2 12-6-0 Detroit 66 30 27 9 69 199 217 17-12-4 13-15-5 7-12-2 Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217 12-15-4 12-16-7 6-11-5 Montreal 67 26 35 6 58 184 244 14-17-3 12-18-3 4-12-1 Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244 13-20-2 7-18-5 4-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 67 41 20 6 88 217 185 21-13-1 20-7-5 8-7-2 c-Dallas 67 37 17 13 87 234 180 17-9-8 20-8-5 13-3-4 p-Los Angeles 67 38 20 9 85 228 221 20-9-3 18-11-6 10-4-2 c-Minnesota 67 38 21 8 84 195 178 21-10-3 17-11-5 11-7-1 p-Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216 16-14-4 21-9-3 10-7-2 c-Colorado 65 37 22 6 80 214 185 18-11-5 19-11-1 13-5-1 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 16-12-5 20-11-3 10-6-0 Winnipeg 67 38 26 3 79 210 189 21-11-2 17-15-1 14-6-0 Nashville 64 33 24 7 73 186 189 16-11-3 17-13-4 7-9-3 Calgary 67 30 24 13 73 209 205 16-14-3 14-10-10 9-4-3 St. Louis 66 29 32 5 63 205 242 14-15-4 15-17-1 7-11-1 Vancouver 65 28 32 5 61 222 253 15-17-1 13-15-4 11-5-0 Arizona 67 24 32 11 59 188 237 17-11-3 7-21-8 8-8-5 Anaheim 67 22 35 10 54 172 271 11-16-3 11-19-7 7-9-2 Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236 13-18-3 9-20-3 5-13-1 San Jose 67 19 36 12 50 193 257 6-19-8 13-17-4 3-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

New Jersey 3, Carolina 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 3

Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 2

Calgary 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Monday's Games

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.