Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

14 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 65 50 10 5 105 245 142
m-Carolina 65 43 14 8 94 217 165
m-New Jersey 66 44 16 6 94 235 177
a-Toronto 66 40 18 8 88 226 179
m-N.Y. Rangers 66 37 19 10 84 217 186
a-Tampa Bay 67 39 22 6 84 233 206
Pittsburgh 66 34 22 10 78 217 210
N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187
Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226
Buffalo 66 33 28 5 71 242 239
Washington 67 32 28 7 71 208 200
Ottawa 66 33 29 4 70 207 212
Detroit 66 30 27 9 69 199 217
Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217
Montreal 67 26 35 6 58 184 244
Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 67 41 20 6 88 217 185
c-Dallas 67 37 17 13 87 234 180
p-Los Angeles 67 38 20 9 85 228 221
c-Minnesota 67 38 21 8 84 195 178
p-Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216
c-Colorado 65 37 22 6 80 214 185
Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228
Winnipeg 67 38 26 3 79 210 189
Nashville 64 33 24 7 73 186 189
Calgary 67 30 24 13 73 209 205
St. Louis 66 29 32 5 63 205 242
Vancouver 65 28 32 5 61 222 253
Arizona 67 24 32 11 59 188 237
Anaheim 67 22 35 10 54 172 271
Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236
San Jose 67 19 36 12 50 193 257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

New Jersey 3, Carolina 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 3

Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 2

Calgary 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Monday's Games

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

