Nationals 7, Astros 6

Houston Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 13 6 Totals 31 7 9 7 M.Dubon cf 3 1 2 0 Ke.Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 L.Cerny cf 2 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 2 0 1 0 C.Julks rf 3 0 1 1 L.Thmas dh 2 2 1 1 R.Adlph rf 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis dh 1 1 1 2 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0 W.Wgner 3b 2 1 1 0 N.Ochoa ss 1 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 1 D.Smith 1b 2 0 1 0 Kor.Lee 1b 2 1 2 0 R.Adams c 1 0 0 0 Hensley lf 2 0 1 0 Al.Call lf 2 0 0 0 Whtaker lf 2 0 1 0 L.Vlera 3b 0 1 0 0 Ya.Diaz c 2 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 1 Salazar c 2 0 1 1 McKnzie lf 0 1 0 0 Mtjevic dh 3 0 0 1 Garrett rf 2 0 0 0 Kssnger ss 3 1 1 1 Rthrfrd rf 1 1 1 1 L.Mlina ss 1 0 1 1 J.Downs ss 3 0 1 0 Whtcomb 2b 2 1 1 0 Y.Rvero 2b 1 0 0 0 Machado 2b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Wood cf 2 0 0 0 E.Green cf 2 1 1 2

Houston 003 001 020 - 6 Washington 100 001 05(x) - 7

E_Vargas (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 9, Washington 8. 2B_Salazar (2), Adams (5), Rutherford (1). 3B_Green (1). HR_Kessinger (2), Thomas (1), Chavis (1). SB_Dubon (2), Whitcomb (2), Garcia (1). CS_Dubon (1), Downs (1). SF_Matijevic. PO_Dubon, Hensley, Downs.

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez 4 4 1 1 1 4 Davis H, 1 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 2 Buttrey H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Ruppenthal H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Torres L, 0-1 2-3 3 5 5 2 2 Cobos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Washington Williams 4 2-3 7 3 3 0 3 Weems 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Colome 1 2 1 1 1 0 Kuhl W, 1-1 3 4 2 2 3 1

HBP_by_Valdez (Smith).

WP_Davis, Kuhl.

PB_Diaz.

Balk_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, John Tumpane;.

T_2:46. A_2733