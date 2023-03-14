Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

14 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2
Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0
Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1
Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1
Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3
New England 2 1 0 6 4 4
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1
Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5
D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5
New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3
Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5
New York 0 1 2 2 1 2
Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2
CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5
Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 7 2
Seattle 2 1 0 6 6 1
Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4
San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1
Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5
Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3
Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0

Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Sunday, March 12

Los Angeles FC 4, New England 0

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Fue héroe ante la baja de Ginóbili, lo elogió Kobe Bryant y Maradona le pidió su camiseta: Paolo Quinteros, una leyenda que dejó su legado en el básquet

Fue héroe ante la baja de Ginóbili, lo elogió Kobe Bryant y Maradona le pidió su camiseta: Paolo Quinteros, una leyenda que dejó su legado en el básquet

Hace 2 horas

A 500 días de los Juegos Olímpicos París 2024: una apertura nunca antes vista, igualdad de género y qué sucederá con los atletas rusos

Amor barrabrava: el hijo de Mauro Martín y una sobrina de Rafa Di Zeo acaban de tener un hijo que ya es socio de Boca Juniors

Estallaron los memes por el mosaico de Vélez para Gareca: el Pac-Man en lugar del tigre y “Garec” fueron tendencia

Mohamed Salah sufrió un robo en su mansión de El Cairo: los objetos personales de valor que se llevaron

ENTRETENIMIENTO

William Levy y Elizabeth Gutiérrez reaparecieron juntos

William Levy y Elizabeth Gutiérrez reaparecieron juntos

Hace 2 horas

Esto ocurrió durante el inesperado encuentro de Yadhira Carrillo y Leticia Calderón

Lucerito Mijares confesó su amor por Brendan Fraser: “Me voy a casar con él”

Andrea Legarreta dio positivo a COVID-19 horas después de llorar con Erik Rubín en “Hoy”

La advertencia de Ana María Alvarado a Maxine Woodside después de dejarla plantada en audiencia

TENDENCIAS

Queratopigmentación: en qué consiste la polémica operación para cambiar el color de los ojos

Queratopigmentación: en qué consiste la polémica operación para cambiar el color de los ojos

Hace 2 horas

Cuáles son los tres síntomas poco conocidos de la endometriosis

¿Es recomendable que los niños usen medicamentos para adelgazar?

Se filtran datos de más de dos millones de tarjetas crédito y débito en internet

Dónde está el panda: esta es la solución del reto viral en redes