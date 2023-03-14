Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

BNP Paribas Open Results

14 Mar, 2023
Monday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Tommy Paul (17), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (9), Poland, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (8), Canada, def. Francisco Cerundolo (27), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Holger Rune (7), Denmark, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Taylor Fritz (4), United States, def. Sebastian Baez (30), Argentina, 6-1, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia (5), France, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (30), Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Martina Trevisan (23), Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina (10), Kazakhstan, def. Paula Badosa (21), Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, walkover.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 11-9.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Magda Linette, Poland, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

