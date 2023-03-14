BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,800,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Tommy Paul (17), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (9), Poland, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (8), Canada, def. Francisco Cerundolo (27), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Holger Rune (7), Denmark, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.
Taylor Fritz (4), United States, def. Sebastian Baez (30), Argentina, 6-1, 6-2.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.
Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Caroline Garcia (5), France, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (30), Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Martina Trevisan (23), Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Elena Rybakina (10), Kazakhstan, def. Paula Badosa (21), Spain, 6-3, 7-5.
Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, walkover.
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 11-9.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, walkover.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Magda Linette, Poland, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.
Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.