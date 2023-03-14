AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|58
|34
|14
|8
|2
|78
|173
|160
|Hershey
|57
|34
|16
|5
|2
|75
|168
|148
|Charlotte
|59
|33
|20
|3
|3
|72
|189
|176
|Springfield
|58
|31
|21
|2
|4
|68
|179
|165
|Lehigh Valley
|59
|31
|22
|3
|3
|68
|181
|177
|Bridgeport
|58
|27
|23
|7
|1
|62
|186
|195
|Hartford
|58
|24
|23
|4
|7
|59
|173
|185
|WB/Scranton
|58
|23
|26
|4
|5
|55
|154
|171
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|59
|40
|16
|2
|1
|83
|205
|176
|Utica
|58
|29
|21
|6
|2
|66
|176
|174
|Syracuse
|56
|28
|20
|5
|3
|64
|196
|180
|Rochester
|56
|27
|24
|4
|1
|59
|186
|192
|Laval
|58
|24
|24
|7
|3
|58
|205
|211
|Belleville
|59
|25
|27
|6
|1
|57
|188
|214
|Cleveland
|56
|25
|25
|4
|2
|56
|183
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|57
|31
|16
|7
|3
|72
|207
|167
|Milwaukee
|57
|33
|19
|3
|2
|71
|191
|164
|Manitoba
|57
|31
|19
|4
|3
|69
|177
|175
|Iowa
|59
|28
|22
|5
|4
|65
|175
|177
|Rockford
|58
|27
|22
|5
|4
|63
|176
|190
|Chicago
|56
|25
|26
|3
|2
|55
|168
|193
|Grand Rapids
|58
|24
|27
|4
|3
|55
|163
|211
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|60
|42
|15
|3
|0
|87
|216
|152
|Coachella Valley
|55
|38
|11
|4
|2
|82
|203
|147
|Abbotsford
|60
|33
|21
|2
|4
|72
|197
|179
|Colorado
|58
|31
|20
|4
|3
|69
|166
|157
|Ontario
|58
|30
|23
|4
|1
|65
|179
|168
|Bakersfield
|57
|27
|26
|2
|2
|58
|174
|181
|Tucson
|58
|25
|27
|6
|0
|56
|178
|196
|San Jose
|57
|24
|28
|1
|4
|53
|160
|193
|Henderson
|59
|22
|32
|0
|5
|49
|157
|174
|San Diego
|59
|19
|39
|1
|0
|39
|150
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Henderson at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.