Agencias

AHL Glance

14 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 58 34 14 8 2 78 173 160
Hershey 57 34 16 5 2 75 168 148
Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 189 176
Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 179 165
Lehigh Valley 59 31 22 3 3 68 181 177
Bridgeport 58 27 23 7 1 62 186 195
Hartford 58 24 23 4 7 59 173 185
WB/Scranton 58 23 26 4 5 55 154 171

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 59 40 16 2 1 83 205 176
Utica 58 29 21 6 2 66 176 174
Syracuse 56 28 20 5 3 64 196 180
Rochester 56 27 24 4 1 59 186 192
Laval 58 24 24 7 3 58 205 211
Belleville 59 25 27 6 1 57 188 214
Cleveland 56 25 25 4 2 56 183 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 57 31 16 7 3 72 207 167
Milwaukee 57 33 19 3 2 71 191 164
Manitoba 57 31 19 4 3 69 177 175
Iowa 59 28 22 5 4 65 175 177
Rockford 58 27 22 5 4 63 176 190
Chicago 56 25 26 3 2 55 168 193
Grand Rapids 58 24 27 4 3 55 163 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 60 42 15 3 0 87 216 152
Coachella Valley 55 38 11 4 2 82 203 147
Abbotsford 60 33 21 2 4 72 197 179
Colorado 58 31 20 4 3 69 166 157
Ontario 58 30 23 4 1 65 179 168
Bakersfield 57 27 26 2 2 58 174 181
Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196
San Jose 57 24 28 1 4 53 160 193
Henderson 59 22 32 0 5 49 157 174
San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Henderson at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

