ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/PENTAGON BRIEFING

Por REUTERSyMAR 14

14 Mar, 2023
Pentagon briefing with Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder

Start: 14 Mar 2023 18:30 GMT

End: 14 Mar 2023 19:30 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder holds a media briefing. Mara Karlin, performing the duties of deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, will join the briefing.

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

