ADVISORY --TAPEPLAYOUT--UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-PUTIN

Putin says Russia is fighting for its very existence

Start: 14 Mar 2023 14:05 GMT

End: 14 Mar 2023 14:22 GMT

ULAN-UDE, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country is fighting for its very existence while speaking to workers at an aviation factory in Buryatia, some 4,400 km (2,750 miles) east of Moscow.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com