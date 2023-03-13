NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 65 50 10 5 105 245 142 Toronto 65 40 17 8 88 223 175 Tampa Bay 67 39 22 6 84 233 206 Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 Ottawa 65 33 28 4 70 206 207 Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236 Detroit 66 30 27 9 69 199 217 Montreal 66 26 34 6 58 180 236

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 65 43 14 8 94 217 165 New Jersey 66 44 16 6 94 235 177 N.Y. Rangers 66 37 19 10 84 217 186 Pittsburgh 66 34 22 10 78 217 210 N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187 Washington 67 32 28 7 71 208 200 Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217 Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 66 36 17 13 85 229 178 Minnesota 66 38 21 7 83 191 173 Winnipeg 67 38 26 3 79 210 189 Colorado 64 36 22 6 78 206 181 Nashville 63 32 24 7 71 181 185 St. Louis 66 29 32 5 63 205 242 Arizona 66 23 32 11 57 183 233 Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 67 41 20 6 88 217 185 Los Angeles 67 38 20 9 85 228 221 Seattle 66 37 22 7 81 232 211 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204 Vancouver 65 28 32 5 61 222 253 Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266 San Jose 67 19 36 12 50 193 257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 4, Seattle 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

New Jersey 3, Carolina 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 3

Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 2

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.