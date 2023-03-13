Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

13 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Boston 65 50 10 5 105 245 142 27-3-3 23-7-2 12-5-3
m-Carolina 65 43 14 8 94 217 165 23-8-2 20-6-6 16-5-1
m-New Jersey 66 44 16 6 94 235 177 19-12-2 25-4-4 14-5-2
a-Toronto 65 40 17 8 88 223 175 24-6-4 16-11-4 9-5-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 66 37 19 10 84 217 186 17-11-4 20-8-6 8-7-2
a-Tampa Bay 67 39 22 6 84 233 206 24-6-5 15-16-1 10-8-1
Pittsburgh 66 34 22 10 78 217 210 19-9-5 15-13-5 8-7-5
N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187 20-12-3 14-14-5 13-6-1
Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 19-10-4 14-17-3 11-4-2
Washington 67 32 28 7 71 208 200 15-13-4 17-15-3 11-6-2
Ottawa 65 33 28 4 70 206 207 19-12-2 14-16-2 12-6-0
Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236 13-18-3 19-10-2 9-10-1
Detroit 66 30 27 9 69 199 217 17-12-4 13-15-5 7-12-2
Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217 12-15-4 12-16-7 6-11-5
Montreal 66 26 34 6 58 180 236 14-16-3 12-18-3 4-12-1
Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244 13-20-2 7-18-5 4-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 67 41 20 6 88 217 185 21-13-1 20-7-5 8-7-2
c-Dallas 66 36 17 13 85 229 178 17-9-8 19-8-5 13-3-4
p-Los Angeles 67 38 20 9 85 228 221 20-9-3 18-11-6 10-4-2
c-Minnesota 66 38 21 7 83 191 173 21-10-3 17-11-4 11-7-0
p-Seattle 66 37 22 7 81 232 211 16-13-4 21-9-3 10-7-2
Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 16-12-5 20-11-3 10-6-0
c-Winnipeg 67 38 26 3 79 210 189 21-11-2 17-15-1 14-6-0
Colorado 64 36 22 6 78 206 181 18-11-5 18-11-1 13-5-1
Nashville 63 32 24 7 71 181 185 16-11-3 16-13-4 7-9-3
Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204 15-14-3 14-10-10 9-4-3
St. Louis 66 29 32 5 63 205 242 14-15-4 15-17-1 7-11-1
Vancouver 65 28 32 5 61 222 253 15-17-1 13-15-4 11-5-0
Arizona 66 23 32 11 57 183 233 16-11-3 7-21-8 7-8-5
Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266 11-16-2 11-19-7 7-9-2
Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236 13-18-3 9-20-3 5-13-1
San Jose 67 19 36 12 50 193 257 6-19-8 13-17-4 3-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 4, Seattle 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

New Jersey 3, Carolina 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 3

Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 2

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

