Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

13 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2
Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0
Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1
Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1
Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3
New England 2 1 0 6 4 4
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1
Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5
D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5
New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3
Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5
New York 0 1 2 2 1 2
Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2
CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5
Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 7 2
Seattle 2 1 0 6 6 1
Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4
San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1
Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5
Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3
Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0

Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Sunday, March 12

Los Angeles FC 4, New England 0

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

¿Bombonera 360, Esloveno Plus o estadio en una isla? Los proyectos en Boca Juniors para ampliar la cancha

¿Bombonera 360, Esloveno Plus o estadio en una isla? Los proyectos en Boca Juniors para ampliar la cancha

Hace 2 horas

12 tesoros que pertenecieron a Diego Maradona y forman parte de una especial colección

Banfield sorprendió a Boca Juniors, lo venció 1-0 en el Sur y logró su primera victoria en la Liga Profesional

River Plate se acercó al líder San Lorenzo, Boca Juniors dio un paso atrás: así está la tabla de la Liga Profesional

Estallaron los memes por la dura derrota de Boca Juniors ante Banfield: Hugo Ibarra, en el centro de las burlas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El emotivo discurso de Guillermo del Toro al recibir el Oscar de Mejor Película de Animación por “Pinocho”

El emotivo discurso de Guillermo del Toro al recibir el Oscar de Mejor Película de Animación por “Pinocho”

Hace 49 min

El llanto y la euforia: los cinco mejores momentos del Oscar 2023

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” es la gran vencedora del Oscar 2023: dónde ver esta y otras ganadoras

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”, la más premiada de la noche de los Oscar 2023

Lady Gaga auxilió a fotógrafo que sufrió caída en los Oscar 2023

TENDENCIAS

Un nuevo y detallado modelo geológico permitirá comprender la dinámica de los últimos 100 millones de años de la Tierra

Un nuevo y detallado modelo geológico permitirá comprender la dinámica de los últimos 100 millones de años de la Tierra

Hace 1 hora

¿Qué es el daltonismo y cómo afecta a la visión?

¿Comer o tener relaciones sexuales?: qué hormona es la responsable de la elección y por qué

El aire puede estar lleno de virus en un espacio cerrado: cómo convertirlo en saludable

Oscar 2023: quiénes fueron los mejores y peores vestidos de la alfombra champagne