Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Mexico 11, United States 5

13 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Mexico United States
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 35 5 8 5
Arzrena lf 5 3 3 2 Betts rf 5 0 0 0
Cardona lf 1 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 0 1 0
Verdugo rf 3 1 0 0 Mullins pr-cf 1 1 0 0
Duran pr-rf 1 1 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 0
Meneses 1b 5 3 3 5 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0
Tellez dh 5 1 3 2 Witt ph-3b 1 1 1 1
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 1 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0
L.Urias 2b 4 0 1 0 Tucker lf 3 1 1 0
Trejo ss 5 0 2 1 Andrson ss 4 0 2 3
Thomas cf 5 1 1 0 Smith c 4 1 1 1
Barnes c 4 1 1 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0

LOB_Mexico 9, United States 7. 2B_Arzrena 2 (3), Andrson (1), Witt (1). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Meneses 2 (2), Smith (1). RBI_Paredes (2), Arzrena 2 (4), Tellez 2 (2), Meneses 5 (5), Trejo (1), Smith (1), Andrson 3 (3), Witt (1). SB_Barnes (1), Duran (2).

Mexico 201 400 040 11
United States 010 000 130 5
IP H R ER BB SO
Mexico
Sndoval W 3 2 1 1 2 2
Assad 3 1 0 0 0 2
Romero 1 1 1 1 0 1
Vargas 0 2/3 2 3 3 1 0
Zazueta 0 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Reyes 1 1 0 0 0 0
United States
N.Mrtnz L 2 2/3 5 3 3 1 2
Grveman 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Singer 2 4 4 4 1 2
Ottvino 1 0 0 0 1 1
Loup 1 2 0 0 0 2
Bard 0 2/3 4 4 4 1 1
Wlliams 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bard (Verdugo). WP_Sndoval, Singer, Bard.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

¿Bombonera 360, Esloveno Plus o estadio en una isla? Los proyectos en Boca Juniors para ampliar la cancha

¿Bombonera 360, Esloveno Plus o estadio en una isla? Los proyectos en Boca Juniors para ampliar la cancha

Hace 1 hora

12 tesoros que pertenecieron a Diego Maradona y forman parte de una especial colección

Banfield sorprendió a Boca Juniors, lo venció 1-0 en el Sur y logró su primera victoria en la Liga Profesional

River Plate se acercó al líder San Lorenzo, Boca Juniors dio un paso atrás: así está la tabla de la Liga Profesional

Estallaron los memes por la dura derrota de Boca Juniors ante Banfield: Hugo Ibarra, en el centro de las burlas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El emotivo discurso de Guillermo del Toro al recibir el Oscar de Mejor Película de Animación por “Pinocho”

El emotivo discurso de Guillermo del Toro al recibir el Oscar de Mejor Película de Animación por “Pinocho”

Hace 47 min

El llanto y la euforia: los cinco mejores momentos del Oscar 2023

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” es la gran vencedora del Oscar 2023: dónde ver esta y otras ganadoras

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”, la más premiada de la noche de los Oscar 2023

Lady Gaga auxilió a fotógrafo que sufrió caída en los Oscar 2023

TENDENCIAS

Un nuevo y detallado modelo geológico permitirá comprender la dinámica de los últimos 100 millones de años de la Tierra

Un nuevo y detallado modelo geológico permitirá comprender la dinámica de los últimos 100 millones de años de la Tierra

Hace 1 hora

¿Qué es el daltonismo y cómo afecta a la visión?

¿Comer o tener relaciones sexuales?: qué hormona es la responsable de la elección y por qué

El aire puede estar lleno de virus en un espacio cerrado: cómo convertirlo en saludable

Oscar 2023: quiénes fueron los mejores y peores vestidos de la alfombra champagne