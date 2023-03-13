Mexico 11, United States 5

|Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Arzrena lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cardona lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mullins pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duran pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|5
|3
|3
|5
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Witt ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Urias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trejo ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Andrson ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
LOB_Mexico 9, United States 7. 2B_Arzrena 2 (3), Andrson (1), Witt (1). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Meneses 2 (2), Smith (1). RBI_Paredes (2), Arzrena 2 (4), Tellez 2 (2), Meneses 5 (5), Trejo (1), Smith (1), Andrson 3 (3), Witt (1). SB_Barnes (1), Duran (2).
|Mexico
|201
|400
|040
|—
|11
|United States
|010
|000
|130
|—
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Bard (Verdugo). WP_Sndoval, Singer, Bard.