Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Los Angeles FC 4, New England 0

13 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
New England 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 1 3 4

First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Bouanga, 1 (penalty kick), 14th minute.

Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Bouanga, 2 (Cifuentes), 67th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Tillmann, 1, 83rd; 4, Los Angeles FC, Biuk, 1 (Bouanga), 90th+6.

Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; Los Angeles FC, John McCarthy, Eldin Jakupovic.

Yellow Cards_Polster, New England, 67th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Jeremy Kieso, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

___

Lineups

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Dave Romney; Dylan Borrero (Emmanuel Boateng, 63rd), Noel Buck (Justin Rennicks, 75th), Matt Polster; Latif Blessing, Gustavo Bou (Carles Gil, 63rd, Damian Rivera, 90th+1), Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni, 63rd).

Los Angeles FC_John McCarthy; Aaron Long (Denil Maldonado, 72nd), Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios, Sergi Palencia (Ryan Hollingshead, 65th, Giorgio Chiellini, 83rd); Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sanchez (Jose Cifuentes, 65th), Timothy Tillmann; Stipe Biuk, Denis Bouanga, Kwadwo Opoku (Carlos Vela, 65th).

Temas Relacionados

MLS soccerSoccerSportsAP

DEPORTES

¿Bombonera 360, Esloveno Plus o estadio en una isla? Los proyectos en Boca Juniors para ampliar la cancha

¿Bombonera 360, Esloveno Plus o estadio en una isla? Los proyectos en Boca Juniors para ampliar la cancha

Hace 1 hora

12 tesoros que pertenecieron a Diego Maradona y forman parte de una especial colección

Banfield sorprendió a Boca Juniors, lo venció 1-0 en el Sur y logró su primera victoria en la Liga Profesional

River Plate se acercó al líder San Lorenzo, Boca Juniors dio un paso atrás: así está la tabla de la Liga Profesional

Estallaron los memes por la dura derrota de Boca Juniors ante Banfield: Hugo Ibarra, en el centro de las burlas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El emotivo discurso de Guillermo del Toro al recibir el Oscar de Mejor Película de Animación por “Pinocho”

El emotivo discurso de Guillermo del Toro al recibir el Oscar de Mejor Película de Animación por “Pinocho”

Hace 44 min

El llanto y la euforia: los cinco mejores momentos del Oscar 2023

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” es la gran vencedora del Oscar 2023: dónde ver esta y otras ganadoras

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”, la más premiada de la noche de los Oscar 2023

Lady Gaga auxilió a fotógrafo que sufrió caída en los Oscar 2023

TENDENCIAS

Un nuevo y detallado modelo geológico permitirá comprender la dinámica de los últimos 100 millones de años de la Tierra

Un nuevo y detallado modelo geológico permitirá comprender la dinámica de los últimos 100 millones de años de la Tierra

Hace 1 hora

¿Qué es el daltonismo y cómo afecta a la visión?

¿Comer o tener relaciones sexuales?: qué hormona es la responsable de la elección y por qué

El aire puede estar lleno de virus en un espacio cerrado: cómo convertirlo en saludable

Oscar 2023: quiénes fueron los mejores y peores vestidos de la alfombra champagne