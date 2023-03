BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (12), Germany, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (13), Russia, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (14), United States, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Anhelina Kalinina (27), Ukraine, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (17), Czech Republic, def. Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, 6-1, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (26), Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and John Peers, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Lucas Miedler, Austria, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-3.