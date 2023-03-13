AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|58
|34
|14
|8
|2
|78
|173
|160
|Hershey
|57
|34
|16
|5
|2
|75
|168
|148
|Charlotte
|59
|33
|20
|3
|3
|72
|189
|176
|Springfield
|58
|31
|21
|2
|4
|68
|179
|165
|Lehigh Valley
|59
|31
|22
|3
|3
|68
|181
|177
|Bridgeport
|58
|27
|23
|7
|1
|62
|186
|195
|Hartford
|58
|24
|23
|4
|7
|59
|173
|185
|WB/Scranton
|58
|23
|26
|4
|5
|55
|154
|171
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|59
|40
|16
|2
|1
|83
|205
|176
|Utica
|58
|29
|21
|6
|2
|66
|176
|174
|Syracuse
|56
|28
|20
|5
|3
|64
|196
|180
|Rochester
|56
|27
|24
|4
|1
|59
|186
|192
|Laval
|58
|24
|24
|7
|3
|58
|205
|211
|Belleville
|59
|25
|27
|6
|1
|57
|188
|214
|Cleveland
|56
|25
|25
|4
|2
|56
|183
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|57
|31
|16
|7
|3
|72
|207
|167
|Milwaukee
|57
|33
|19
|3
|2
|71
|191
|164
|Manitoba
|57
|31
|19
|4
|3
|69
|177
|175
|Iowa
|59
|28
|22
|5
|4
|65
|175
|177
|Rockford
|58
|27
|22
|5
|4
|63
|176
|190
|Chicago
|56
|25
|26
|3
|2
|55
|168
|193
|Grand Rapids
|58
|24
|27
|4
|3
|55
|163
|211
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|60
|42
|15
|3
|0
|87
|216
|152
|Coachella Valley
|55
|38
|11
|4
|2
|82
|203
|147
|Abbotsford
|60
|33
|21
|2
|4
|72
|197
|179
|Colorado
|58
|31
|20
|4
|3
|69
|166
|157
|Ontario
|58
|30
|23
|4
|1
|65
|179
|168
|Bakersfield
|57
|27
|26
|2
|2
|58
|174
|181
|Tucson
|58
|25
|27
|6
|0
|56
|178
|196
|San Jose
|57
|24
|28
|1
|4
|53
|160
|193
|Henderson
|59
|22
|32
|0
|5
|49
|157
|174
|San Diego
|59
|19
|39
|1
|0
|39
|150
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Toronto 3, Hartford 2
Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 3
Utica 4, WB/Scranton 1
Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2
Iowa 5, Manitoba 2
Milwaukee 5, Tucson 3
Syracuse 4, Rochester 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 3
Providence 3, Hershey 2
Springfield 5, Laval 2
Chicago 5, Rockford 1
Texas 4, Coachella Valley 2
Abbotsford 4, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 6, San Jose 2
San Diego 4, Henderson 2
Sunday's Games
Providence 5, Hershey 3
Toronto 6, Rochester 3
Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 1
Iowa 4, Manitoba 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Utica 2
Calgary 4, Ontario 3
Coachella Valley 6, Texas 3
Colorado 2, Abbotsford 1
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Henderson at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.