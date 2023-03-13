ADVISORY GREECE-TRAINS/CRASH-STRIKE-PROTESTS

13 Mar, 2023
Thousands of striking Greek workers gather outside parliament
Start: 14 Mar 2023 08:45 GMT
End: 14 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
ATHENS, GREECE - Thousands of striking Greek workers gather in Greece's main square outside parliament as part of a series of ongoing protests over the state of the country's transport sector after a train collision killed 57 in central Greece.
