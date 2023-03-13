Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GREECE-TRAINS/CRASH-STRIKE-PROTESTS

Por REUTERSyMAR 13

13 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Thousands of striking Greek workers gather outside parliament

Start: 14 Mar 2023 08:45 GMT

End: 14 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

ATHENS, GREECE - Thousands of striking Greek workers gather in Greece's main square outside parliament as part of a series of ongoing protests over the state of the country's transport sector after a train collision killed 57 in central Greece.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Se confirmó la pelea entre Tyson Fury y Oleksandr Usyk por la unificación de títulos de los pesos pesados

Se confirmó la pelea entre Tyson Fury y Oleksandr Usyk por la unificación de títulos de los pesos pesados

Hace 57 min

En el regreso de Ricardo Gareca como entrenador, Vélez recibe a Platense por la Liga Profesional: hora, TV y formaciones

La decisión de Neymar sobre su futuro en PSG en medio de las especulaciones sobre la continuidad de Messi y Mbappé

La confesión de un ex número 1 del tenis sobre su rivalidad con Rafael Nadal: “Me da miedo jugar contra él en polvo de ladrillo”

Gary Lineker fue reincoporado a la programación de la BBC tras el escándalo por sus críticas a la política con los refugiados

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La gran noche de Ke Huy Quan: de su lucha hasta llegar al Oscar al reencuentro con Harrison Ford a 40 años de Indiana Jones

La gran noche de Ke Huy Quan: de su lucha hasta llegar al Oscar al reencuentro con Harrison Ford a 40 años de Indiana Jones

Hace 46 min

¿Fueron desinvitadas las Karsdashians de la Met Gala 2023?

Se conoció el tráiler oficial de “La Sirenita” a casi dos meses de su estreno en cines

Las reacciones que generó el nuevo tráiler del live action de La Sirenita

“The Last Of Us” terminó de una manera desgarradora: claves y detalles del final de la primera temporada

TENDENCIAS

Cómo configurar un sistema de sonido con los dispositivos de Amazon

Cómo configurar un sistema de sonido con los dispositivos de Amazon

Hace 42 min

Los cinco destinos que más buscan las mujeres en internet para viajar

Cómo agregar música a un Apple Watch

Así hackean la pantalla del celular para hacer llamadas sin permiso

Apple tiene nuevos planes para competirle a ChatGPT