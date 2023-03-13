Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GLOBAL-BANKS/SILICON VALLEY BANK

Por REUTERS

13 Mar, 2023
Live view of Silicon Valley Bank as bank stocks plunge

Start: 13 Mar 2023 19:44 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2023 20:44 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT MAY INCLUDE PROFANE SPEECH OR GRAPHIC IMAGES

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - Live view of Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara in the aftermath of its collapse, which set off the plunge of bank stocks around the world. Customers are gathered outside the bank to wait in line to consult with bank and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) officials.

