ADVISORY GLOBAL-BANKS/SILICON VALLEY BANK --PROFANITY/GRAPHIC WARNING

13 Mar, 2023
Live view of Silicon Valley Bank as bank stocks plunge
Start: 13 Mar 2023 16:34 GMT
End: 13 Mar 2023 17:34 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT MAY INCLUDE PROFANE SPEECH OR GRAPHIC IMAGES
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - Live view of Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara in the aftermath of its collapse, which set off the plunge of bank stocks around the world. SVB customers queue outside the bank, waiting to speak to officials inside.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com