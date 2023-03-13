Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GLOBAL-BANKS/BIDEN

Por REUTERSyMAR 13

13 Mar, 2023
Biden speaks on banking system, economy after SVB failure

Start: 13 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on maintaining a resilient banking system and protecting our historic economic recovery.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

