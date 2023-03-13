Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-HUNGARY/

Por REUTERSyMAR 13

13 Mar, 2023
France's Macron meets Hungary's Orban in Paris

Start: 13 Mar 2023 19:00 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2023 20:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine, the energy crisis, and aid for the European defence industry.

