ADVISORY FRANCE-HUNGARY/

13 Mar, 2023
France's Macron meets Hungary's Orban in Paris
Start: 13 Mar 2023 19:00 GMT
End: 13 Mar 2023 20:00 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine, the energy crisis, and aid for the European defence industry.
